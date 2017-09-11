MEGA

Making it work! Kailyn Lowry shared a sweet pic of her ex Chris Lopez bonding with their newborn son in an Instagram story on Sunday, September 10.

“Are they twins or,” the Teen Mom 2 star captioned the cute pic. Lowry, 25, and Lopez welcomed their first child together on August 5. Lopez has also been using his social media to clear up rumors that he hasn’t been involved with his baby boy. “Seen my lil man almost everyday..boom there the truth,” he tweeted on September 6. “Can’t tweet ‘I just want my son’ without people thinking I don’t see my son lol yall gotta do better.”

Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Lowry hasn’t revealed her son’s name yet, but has been calling him “Baby Lo.” While the parents are no longer in a relationship, Lopez was by Lowry’s side for the delivery. In an August 14 interview with RadarOnline, the mother of three shared that she hoped her ex would be involved with raising their son. “Every child deserves their dad,” she author explained at the time. “I’m hopeful. I’m positive he’ll be around.”



“I think he has been as supportive as he can,” she continued to Radar. “He does the best to his ability even though it doesn’t necessarily meet the standards of what everyone else expects of him. I think people need to keep that in mind.”



The MTV reality star kept the identity of her third baby daddy a secret during most of her pregnancy, which was high-risk, but confirmed it was Lopez in May on her Twitter. Lowry is also mother to two other sons: Isaac, 7, with Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 3, with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

