Apparently Kate Hudson thinks that women who have C-sections are taking the easy way out out of labor and childbirth.

The 38-year-old, who appears on the October cover of Cosmopolitan, filled out a survey as part of her feature story. Most of her answers were cute and relatable. Hudson revealed the last photo she took on her phone was a bee sting on the back of her son’s neck and that if she had to live with a former costar, she’d pick Liv Tyler. So how did Hudson land in hot water? When asked to share the laziest thing she has ever done, Hudson wrote: “Have a C-Section!”

Hudson is mom of Ryder, 13, (with ex husband Chris Robinson) and 6-year-old Bingham (with former fiance Matt Bellamy). Ryder was born via Cesarean section and Bingham was vaginal.

According to the CDC, the operation accounts for 32 percent of all births. So it should come as no surprise that the Fabletics co-founders Instagram has been flooded with angry comments.

“I’ve had 3 C-sections. And it’s by far not the ‘laziest thing I’ve ever done.’ Come on @katehudson you must’ve known you were gonna get hate on for that answer. It’s nice to know what you think of the majority of women who gave birth that way. Thanks *sarcasm.*” Added another: “Maybe if us c section moms were made to feel like s—t and less than moms for not giving birth vaginally, we could all just laugh this off as a bad joke.”

Twitter users got in on the action, too. One woman summed it up by tweeting: “Hey #KateHudson. Please tell me which part of major abdominal surgery is ‘Lazy?’ The procedure? The heal time? The 9 months of work prior?”

Hudson has yet to respond to the criticism.

