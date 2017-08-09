John Shearer/Getty Images

Katherine Heigl’s pregnancy didn’t go totally according to plan. “I gained almost 50 pounds,” the actress revealed in a candid post published to her blog Those Heavenly Days on Tuesday, August 3. “I had hoped to only gain 25-30 pounds like my mother during her pregnancies but found that just wasn’t possible for me.”

The 38-year-old admitted the weight gain left her with “sheer moments of panic” that she would never be able to lose it all. But seven months after welcoming her son, Joshua Bishop, Heigl has only 10 pounds left to lose.

“About ten days after Joshua Jr’s birth I got back on the scale to see where I was and how far I had to go,” wrote the Doubt star. “I had miraculously dropped about 30 of the 50 pounds . . . I had dropped 30 pounds without batting an eye.”

The rest of the pounds aren’t magically melting off. “We’ve all heard about the gals who tone up and get right back into their skinny jeans weeks after their babies birth but this was not me, nor was I trying for it to be,” she wrote. “I decided from the start that I was going to be lovingly but patiently reclaim my pre-baby body and forgive the glorious imperfections that would forever grace my new post baby body. Like the caesarean scar that everyone said would be practically unnoticeable but in my case stretches almost hip to hip.”

In her post, Heigl shared that she’s eating wholesome, low-calorie meals but isn’t “obsessing” over what she puts in her mouth. “My best weight loss advice is to start every morning by saying out loud a positive mantra of your choice about your body,” she said. “Mine is ‘I am easily, with good health, inspiration, grace and gratitude losing weight faster than I can even imagine with harm to none.”

“Then I say my gratefuls,” she continued. “Thanking my body for its perfect health, strength, limberness, vibrancy, youthfulness and beauty. Whether I always believe these things about myself and my body or not, I say them. By saying them out loud with love and gratitude I have found that I not only start to believe them, but my body exhibits what I say and believe.”

Heigh and her husband, Josh Kelley, welcomed their son on December 20, 2016. They are also parents of daughters Naleigh, 8, and Adelaide, 5.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!