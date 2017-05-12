Diaper duty is handled! Scandal star Katie Lowes is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband, actor Adam Shapiro. The mom-to-be revealed the news when she dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, May 11.

"It's a boy!" Lowes, 35, said. "We have zero names."

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Lowes, who plays Quinn Perkins on the ABC drama, was quick to tell creator Shonda Rhimes about her big secret. "I told her five minutes from being pregnant," she told Kimmel, 49. "She already knew — she's a genius."

ABC/Richard Cartwright

Lowes and Shapiro tied the knot in 2012. "I was a wedding planner's assistant for years. And I knew I did not want to have a traditional wedding because I had worked a million of them. So my husband and I got married at a sleep away camp in the Berkshires," the actress said during Live With Kelly last month. "We rented a whole camp. We had a variety show, we had a color war, we had 215 people in cabins. The cops came. There was a drum circle. There was a fire pit."

In December 2014, Lowes gushed to Us Weekly how her hubby was "the cutest" — and explained why. "He leaves notes in my bag that say things like KICK ASS TODAY!" she said in her What's In My Bag? feature. "It reminds me of the Sex and the City episode where Carrie gets broken up with on a Post-It, but the opposite!"

