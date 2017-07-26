Kenan & Kel star Kel Mitchell welcomed his first child — a baby girl — with his wife, Asia Lee, on Saturday, July 22.

“My love @therealasialee gave birth to our baby girl Wisdom on Saturday afternoon,” Mitchell, 38, captioned a pic of his newborn on Instagram on Tuesday, July 25, as he thanked fans for celebrating the 20th anniversary of Good Burger and explained that there was a celebration going on in his house too. “She was 7lbs 11oz with a head full of hair and full of happiness! Im so grateful and happy! My baby girl is here! So much joy in my heart. She is so adorable!”

“My Wife is the most amazing woman she was so strong throughout the birth. Im so proud of her!” he added. “@therealasialee you are My super woman! You amaze me everyday!Thank you for this gift! Our daughter is a reflection of your beautiful greatness and loving spirit! Our daughter is a blessing! For this Child we have prayed 1 Samuel 1:27 Prayers do get answered and dreams do come true! Daddy loves you Wisdom!”

“Thank you hubby!” Lee responded in her repost of the cute pic. “I’m excited to be on this journey with you. Welcome to the world Baby Girl! BABY WISDOM has arrived 1 week early! We Love you sooooo much!”

Wisdom is the All That alum’s third child; he has a son Lyric, 17, and daughter Allure, 15, from a previous marriage.

The couple announced that Lee was pregnant with a Good Burger-themed photo in February, captioning the pic, “We have a bun in the oven!”



