Elizabeth and Philip's home life! Keri Russell opened up about parenting with her longtime love and Americans costar, Matthew Rhys, during an appearance on Live With Kelly on Wednesday, March 8. Watch the video above!

Russell, 40, and the Welsh actor, 42, began dating in 2013 and officially stepped out as a couple at NYC's Public Theater in April 2014. Us Weekly broke the news in May 2016 that they welcomed their son Sam, now 9 months old.

J. Kempin/Getty Images

"He's a giant," Russell told Kelly Ripa and guest cohost Christian Slater. "[Matthew] only speaks Welsh to the baby and could be saying anything… I can count, I can do numbers [in Welsh]. Willa, the 5-year-old, speaks the best. When you are little, that is when you should learn, but I know nothing. I blame my parents, I only speak one language."

The Felicity star also shares son River, 9, and daughter Willa with her ex-husband, Shane Deary. The pair split in December 2013 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Russell and Rhys, who recently guest-starred on a talked-about episode of Girls, reside in Brooklyn, NYC. The couple don't have any pets (they used to have a cat), but River "has a whole plot" to take in a rodent.

"He is obsessed with having rats. Insane, he is so afraid of them," Russell said on Wednesday. "On the way to school [once he said], 'Do you think if I start telling Matt that I saw a rat in his crib, think he would let us get a cat?'"

In between rat talk, Russell and Rhys have been working on their wildly acclaimed spy drama. The Americans was renewed for a final two seasons last May. "We have no idea how it ends. I'm surprised every time, even this season I was reading episode 10, 11, 12… They have their own thing going," Russell said. "I have no idea." A 13-episode fifth season will air on FX this year and the final 10 episodes will air in 2018.



