Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Too cute! Kim Kardashian shared a series of adorable videos of her children, North and Saint, on Saturday, January 27, after documenting her workout with sister Khloé Kardashian while on a family vacation in Costa Rica.

In a video posted early Saturday morning, Kim, 36, told her followers, "I never Snapchat my workouts, just because ... I don't know why. I'm just not Kourtney and Khloé. But it's like, if I don't snap it, then it's as if it never happened. But I work out every single day for over an hour."

Clad in a black tank top and leggings, the reality star posted a black-and-white clip of herself and Khloé, 32, doing a variety of high-intensity exercises on a workout bench inside a gym. Khloé, who is the star of E!'s Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian, also documented the session on her Snapchat, telling fans, "Kim and I had a really good workout today, but for some reason we're not good at Snapchatting our workouts. But just so you know, we killed it."

Snapchat

Shortly after, Kim put a cute bunny Snapchat filter on her 3-year-old daughter North's face. "Hello, I'm a little bunny rabbit," North said to the camera as her mom replied, "You're the cutest bunny rabbit I ever saw." Kim then shared a video of Saint, 13 months, with the same filter. "There's another bunny here," she said before panning the camera over to Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign, 2.

A video posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on Jan 28, 2017 at 8:57am PST

A video posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on Jan 28, 2017 at 9:06am PST

Us Weekly exclusively reported earlier this week that the Kardashian-Jenner clan were planning a family getaway to Costa Rica. Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kris' boyfriend, Corey Gamble, Kourtney's ex Scott Disick and all of the kids traveled to the tropical locale, while Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Caitlyn Jenner and Kim's husband, Kanye West, stayed home.



