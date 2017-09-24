Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner returned to Instagram on Sunday, September 24, showing a hint of belly in one pic, just two days after news of her pregnancy broke.

The 20-year-old, who is expecting her first child with “Goosebumps” rapper Travis Scott, shared a pic with a group of friends, all clad in robes. The caption simply read “mornings :)”



The post — her first since her pregnancy news made headlines around the world on Friday, September 22 — has more than 1.3 million likes and countless comments from fans asking whether the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star really is expecting.

“GIRL ARE YOU PREGNANT OR NOT THE WORLD NEEDS TO KNOW,” wrote one follower. “I think she is preggers tho bc her stomach is usually flatter,” wrote another.

In a second post a few minutes later, Jenner shared a photo with her best friend Jordyn Woods and a friendly giraffe. The pic shows the pair out celebrating Woods’ birthday.

“Yesterday was cute,” Jenner captioned the pic. “Hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond.”

In the pic, the Lip Kit creator has her hand on her waist and shows a glimpse of her belly under a loose-fitting, long-sleeve black T-shirt.

“LMAO……..showing her stomach WHY IS SHE SO EXTRA,” one follower commented.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the reality TV star is “at least four months” along, according to a source.

Jenner was spotted covering up her baby bump in baggy clothes at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 23, where her boyfriend, 25, performed.

Another source told Us that Jenner’s famous family is “over the moon” with excitement over her pregnancy. “Kylie loves how close-knit her family is and is thrilled to bring that to her immediate family,” the source told Us exclusively. “Kylie feels more prepared than ever to be a mom.”

