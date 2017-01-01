Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet... A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST

Talk about a happy new year! Lauren Conrad announced on Instagram on Sunday, January 1, that she's pregnant and expecting her first child with husband William Tell.

"Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet," she captioned a sonogram photo.

The Paper Crown designer, 30, and Tell, 36, married in a gorgeous wedding on the California coast in September 2014, just a little over two years after their first date on Valentine's Day 2012. But they actually crossed paths much earlier than that.

"I met my husband when I was 16 and sitting on stage at one of his concerts," Conrad wrote on her blog of Tell, who was in the band Something Corporate from 2001 to 2004. "Ten years later we were set up on a blind date."

Tell, a graduate of USC's law school, proposed to the Hills alum with a round-cut diamond ring in October 2013. Conrad quickly got to work planning their wedding, designing dresses for her 10 bridesmaids, writing her vows and gathering inspiration for her own custom couture gown.



After the wedding, she and her new husband traveled to Italy and Greece on their honeymoon. "My favorite thing about being married is knowing that I have a partner in life that I get to do so many wonderful things with," the LC Lauren Conrad for Kohl's designer wrote on her blog in August 2015. "Dreaming of the things we will do 20 years from now is so fun."



She also opened up to Us about their marriage in May of that year. "It's been wonderful so far," she gushed. "I think it's really different for everybody. For us it makes you officially family, which is really great, but as far as our relationship, we were really committed before, so it didn't change a ton."



Congrats to the parents-to-be!

