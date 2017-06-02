David Livingston/Getty Images

Think of the nursery themes! Lauren Conrad revealed the sex of her baby-to-be in an Instagram post on Friday, June 2.

"I found this adorable birth announcement while helping my Grandma move and I thought it was the perfect way to share that William and I are expecting a baby boy," Conrad, 31, captioned an illustration of a boy driving a race car.

"It's a guy," the card reads.



The Paper Crown designer and her husband, William Tell, announced in January that they are expecting their first child together. In September 2014, the couple exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly that they tied the knot after two years of dating.

Last month, Conrad had a baby shower with her family and close friends. "So lucky to have these wonderful ladies in my life!" she captioned a Snapchat of her pals posing poolside. "They spoiled me with a beautiful shower today."

Conrad isn't the only Hills alum starting a family. Heidi Montag (also having a boy!) and Whitney Port are pregnant, too.

