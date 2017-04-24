Like mother, like daughter! Lori Loughlin and daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli celebrated Marie Claire’s "Fresh Faces" issue with a fun event sponsored by Maybelline Friday, April 21, in Los Angeles.

The two beauties looked seriously chic for a night out, but both admitted that their outfit planning was “very last minute.” Loughlin said, “We styled ourselves! As of 4:30 p.m. today, I didn’t know what I was wearing.”

When figuring out their looks, Loughlin, 52, told Stylish, “I go to both of my daughters for fashion advice. They don’t really come to me.” The Fuller House actress shares two daughters, Isabella Rose, 18, and Olivia Jade, 17, with husband Mossimo Giannulli.

Olivia Jade admitted, “We love stealing her clothes more than getting [fashion] advice. She has really good shoes and bags!”

She also has great skin— and she passed those good genes along to her daughters. As far as skincare secrets go, Loughlin said, “Wash your face and get facials. I’m a big believer in taking care of your skin. I have been like that since I was in my twenties and I tell my girls all the time.”

