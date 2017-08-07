She's pregnant! Mama June Shannon's daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is expecting her first child.

"Hey guys, guess what? I'm pregnant!" Pumpkin, 17, announced in a video message on Monday, August 7. "I don't know what I'm having yet, but if I had to bet because of all the girls in our family, I'm probably having a girl. Can you imagine another little f--king me running around? You guys are going to be f--ked!"

The teen reality star also opened up about looking forward to motherhood. "I'm really excited to be a new mom, but there is some challenges that I'm going to have to face," she admitted. "I'm really nervous about having a baby 'cause, I mean, it does have to come out of my hoo-ha."



Pumpkin, who is engaged to Joshua Efird, continued, "My baby daddy's head is, like, the size of a freakin' watermelon, so imagine trying to push a watermelon out of your vagina. No, it's not OK!"

In fact, the Mama June: From Not to Hot star isn't a fan of being pregnant. "I really wish I could have this child right now. So over this s--t," she explained. "I hate being pregnant, but you gotta do what you gotta do. I mean, I wish you could just be pregnant for 30 days and then [give birth], you know what I'm saying? But instead, it's f--king nine long, horrific, hot f--king [months]."

After belching for the camera, Pumpkin shared her thoughts on Mama June, 37, as a grandmother. "I think Mama will be an all right grandma," she said. "I mean, she can't really see, but she'll do good."

Mama June is also mother of Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, 22, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, 20, and Alana "Honey Boo" Thompson, 11. She is the grandmother of Anna's daughters, Kaitlyn, 5, and Kylee, 20 months.

Mama June: From Not to Hot season 2 premieres on WE tv in early 2018.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!