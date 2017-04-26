Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis Reveals Baby's Sex

Jennifer Graylock/INFphoto.com

Time to decorate the nursery! Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner have revealed that they are expecting a baby girl.

The pregnant mom-to-be shared a photo of the couple via Instagram on Tuesday, April 25, to announce the big surprise. She wore a long-sleeved pink dress while Hehner, 36, wore a blue button-up.

"It's a GIRL!" Otis, 30, captioned the backyard snapshot. "We are so thankful for this sweet, sweet baby GIRL rolling around happily inside me…Her big brother, Johnathan, has been watching over her and keeping her safe. We love them both more than words could ever express."

Us Weekly broke the news in January that the couple were expecting, six months after Otis shared that she miscarried their first child, Johnathan.

"We're so stinking excited," she told Us when they learned that they were expecting again. "We’ve been pretty much trying since we lost our first."

The registered nurse, who appeared on season 16 of The Bachelor, met Hehner on season 1 of MAFS. Their daughter will arrive this summer.



