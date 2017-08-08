Maya Rudolph Opens Up About Motherhood: ‘I Feel Really Lucky’

Maya Rudolph is the ultimate working mom. The comedian opened up to Us Weekly about juggling four kids at the L.A. premiere of The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature on Monday, August 7.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 45, who shares Pearl, 11, Lucille, 7, Jack, 6, and Minnie, 4, with her longtime partner, Paul Thomas Anderson, noted that big families just aren’t as common anymore. "People look at me like I’m a weirdo,” she joked. "But I’m not!"

Rudolph said that she never envisioned herself with four kids, but motherhood is incredible. "The triumph is the people that love each other. I mean, I feel lucky having — I never imagined I’d have four kids — that was never the goal. I feel really lucky that everyone is healthy and amazing,” she told Us. "It’s endless stuff. It’s endless entertainment, it’s endless stress, endless responsibility. Everyone’s at different ages and levels, everyone’s into different stuff. But everyone is into slime.”

Although “there’s no such thing” as alone time for the actress, she said it feels too quiet when her kids aren’t home. “I gotta say, those moments after you have kids when you come home and they’re not there, it feels weird,” she said.

Still, Rudolph and Anderson try to carve out time for date nights. “We went to Vegas one night last week to see a show,” she said. "It was really cool because we went to bed and were like, ‘That’s it.’ No one’s coming into bed at one in the morning, crying or have peed.”

She added of motherhood, "I always say it’s like this extra layer of life you never knew about.”

