Proud parents-to-be! Million Dollar Listing New York's Fredrik Eklund announced on Thursday, August 10, that he and his husband, Derek Kaplan, are expecting twins.

Presley Ann Slack/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"We've been blessed two times over - we're six months pregnant with twins, a boy and a girl! It was important for us to take the time to keep the news for ourselves, but now we are ready to celebrate all the love," Eklund, 40, captioned an Instagram pic of the couple.

"We thank you for supporting us in this journey and your well wishes," he continued. "We are finally going to be dads! Finally! #grateful."

Eklund and Kaplan's surrogate previously miscarried twins in 2015. Back in May, the star hinted that the couple were going to become dads.

"We’re on our way now," he exclusively told Us Weekly at the MDLNY season 6 premiere party in NYC at the time. "But I can’t say anything else. We are on our way. Things are changing now. I feel good."

Eklund and Kaplan tied the knot in 2013.



