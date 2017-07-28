

The mom-to-be! Mindy Kaling has walked her first red carpet since it was revealed that she's expecting her first child. The Wrinkle in Time actress attended the Television Critics Association's summer press tour to promote her Hulu series The Mindy Project in L.A. on Thursday, July 27.

Kaling, who has kept the identity of the father private, opened up about the comedy's final season and how her character will face mom-shaming.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Hulu

"Marriage was a big [goal] for Mindy and now finally has it and what’s fun about this season is showing the reality of marriage and what lived up to expectations and what didn’t — and then frankly getting disillusioned with it over the course of the season," Kaling, 38, told the crowd.

Executive producer Matt Warburton chimed in: "I think she’s going to learn a little bit more about how to be a good, involved parent. We have a really funny episode where [Modern Family‘s] Julie Bowen plays a rival mother who thinks that Mindy’s not doing that great of a job."

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Hulu

Kaling — who was joined by costar Ike Barinholtz (the star wore a neck brace as he recently broke his neck five weeks ago on set of the film The Pact) — said that the episode was "was really fun" to do. "[It's] a little bit about mom-shaming and that’s cool," she said. "[A] lot those juicy ripped-from-the-blogger-headline storylines."

Dr. Mindy Lahiri, of course, is mom of son Leo with ex Danny Castellano (Chris Messina). The fave TV couple called it quits and she has since moved on with nurse Ben (Bryan Greenberg).

When asked if it's important that her character gets a happily ever after, Kaling replied: "I think that we do, I think we're romantics. I think that happily ever after can sometimes be romantic happiness and sometimes it can be a feeling of contentment with your life, as a professional and as a mother … We just have such a good finale that we've known about for awhile."

The Mindy Project's final sixth season debuts on Hulu on September 12.



