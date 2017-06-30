Naomi Watts: My Son Is Obsessed With My Movie ‘The Ring’

Cue the nightmares! Naomi Watts’ youngest son, Samuel, can’t wait to see her 2002 horror film The Ring, the actress told Us Weekly at the Cinema Society Netflix screening of Gypsy In NYC on Thursday, June 29.

“My youngest son is very into the horror genre. Not that he sees a lot of scary movies. He goes around asking people what’s the scariest movie they’ve ever seen and what the synopsis is and then he remembers it and talks about it like he’s seen it,” Watts explained, adding that her 8-year-old keeps bringing up her own horror flick.

The film, which also stars Martin Henderson and Brian Cox, revolves around a cursed videotape. Anyone who watches it dies within seven days of viewing the footage.

Watts and her ex, Liev Schreiber, are also parents of 9-year-old son Alexander.

When asked how she balances life as a single mother, Watts told Us that she has good days and bad days.

“There are days when yes, I feel like it’s working almost to a science and there are days where it’s just chaos,” she shared. “It’s, you know, good days/bad days and ups and downs and I think I’m just a human being like everyone else and I do my best.”

The actress and the Ray Donovan star, who never married, split this past November after 11 years together.

“Over the past few months we've come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple,” they told Us in a statement at the time. “It is with great love, respect and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship.”

