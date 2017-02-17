Mariah Carey, Moroccan Cannon, Nick Cannon, and Monroe Cannon attend Mariah Carey's Halloween Party on Oct. 22, 2016, in Los Angeles. Credit: FilmMagic/FilmMagic

Putting their kids first. Nick Cannon opened up about co-parenting with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, in an interview with Amazon's Style Code Live on Thursday, February 16, saying that "It's all about love."



Cannon, who married the "I Don't" singer in 2008 (their divorce was finalized in 2016), said that he and the Grammy winner have an amicable relationship as they work together to raise their twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 5.

The 36-year-old, who wore a turban with the word "Dad" on it during the interview, talked about his "two little munchkins" and said that being a father is "the number one priority."

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The rapper, actor and comedian admitted that the pair are growing up in an "unorthodox household," just as he did (Cannon was mostly raised by his paternal grandfather, who he called "Dad").

"You don't get to see Daddy every single day, whether he's working, whether he's traveling, whether he's in the military, whatever it is, but to understand that Daddy's presence is felt every single day," he explained. "Whether it's FaceTime, whether it's phone calls and then you know, the weekends, we tear up Chuck E. Cheese."



The America's Got Talent host said that he and Carey, 46, have put any past drama or hurt feelings aside as they work on co-parenting harmoniously. "It's all rooted in love."

"You put the kids first," he said, "but then when you understand that you have unconditional love for these human beings and you want the best existence for them, then you put whatever differences you may have had aside."

"A lot of times, when you think about breakups in relationships, it's usually over ego," he added. "And if you can remove your ego from that, and make it about your loved ones, then that's what it's about."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!