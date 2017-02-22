No. 3! Nick Cannon welcomed his third child on Tuesday, February 21. The rapper, 36, announced the happy news via Instagram on Wednesday, February 22, sharing a sweet photo of himself with his newborn son.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

“Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden "Sagon" Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened,” Cannon captioned a black-and-white photo of himself having skin-to-skin time with his youngest child.

The former America’s Got Talent host welcomed baby Golden with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell. Cannon is already the dad of twins Monroe and Moroccan, 5, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. As previously reported, Us Weekly exclusively broke the news that Cannon was expecting a baby with Bell. The Wild 'N Out host confirmed the news weeks later during an interview with The Breakfast Club this past November.



“Who said it wasn’t mine?” Cannon said when asked about then-pregnant Bell. “I’ve got a baby on the way … absolutely … God said be fruitful and multiply,” he said, jokingly adding: “I’m doing the Lord’s work … everybody get a baby! I’m passing them out.”

Indeed, a source tells Us that Cannon is over the moon. "He's really excited!” the insider tells Us. “He loves babies!"

Cannon and Bell dated briefly on and off following his December 2014 split from Carey.

