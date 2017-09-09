Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Parenthood suits them! Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder made their first red carpet appearance since welcoming their daughter, Bodhi Soleil, and they looked relaxed and happy., and they looked relaxed and happy.



The couple, whose first child was born on July 25, attended EIF’s XQ Super School Live at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Friday, September 8.

The new mom, 29, wore a long-sleeve, floral-print maxi dress, while the Vampire Diaries star was casual in a white button-up shirt and gray pants.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The couple smiled as they walked the red carpet and Somerhalder, 38, later shared a sweet selfie on Instagram that showed him cuddling up to his wife inside the event.

What if we could reinvent high school? ‪I'm here now and on live now! Live east coast now! On ABC, FOX, NBC, CBS, Hulu and YouTube TUNE IN NOW!‬ A post shared by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on Sep 8, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

The pair previously stated that they were taking some time to themselves once Bodhi arrived.

“After the baby arrives, we’re doing one month of silence,” the Twilight alum previously told Fit Pregnancy. “Just the three of us, no visitors, and we’re turning off our phones too, so there’s no expectation for us to communicate.”

The Lost alum and Reed — who married in April 2015 after dating for nine months and announced that they were expecting their first child in May this year — kept the sex of their baby a surprise.

“A close friend had a son and I remember thinking, ‘I hope I have a son one day.’ Then another friend had a girl and I thought, ‘How fun would it be to have a miniature version of yourself?’” Reed told Fit Pregnancy. “You can’t lose, no matter what. It’s the greatest and only true surprise of your life.”



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!