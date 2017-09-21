Nikki Reed: Ian Somerhalder 'Threw Out All My Birth Control Pills'

When Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder decided that they were ready to start a family, he took matters into his own hands.

"[He] threw out all my birth control pills," the Twilight actress, 29, said with a laugh during a recent interview on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy podcast.

Likely realizing that his wife's comments were bound to raise eyebrows, the Vampire Diaries actor, 38, explained himself. "We decided that we wanted to have children together, and it was just time. But unbeknownst to poor Nikki, she didn't realize that I was going to go in her purse and take out her birth control," he admitted. "By the way, it was the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all those suckers out."



Somerhalder then revealed that he has a six-minute video of Reed "freaking out" as he flushed the pills down the toilet. "Actually, now thinking about it, I guess I kind of decided [to start a family]," he quipped.

The couple tied the knot in Malibu in April 2015. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Bodhi, on July 25. However, the actress had trouble deciding between a home or hospital delivery.

"The birth that I always wanted was a home birth with no lights, no one talking, no intervention of any kind," she explained on the podcast. "I wanted to be peaceful, quiet, alone."



Ultimately, Reed decided to give birth to Bodhi in a hospital, though the family of three still managed to enjoy some quiet time. "We're doing one month of silence," the new mom recently told Fit Pregnancy. "Just the three of us, no visitors, and we're turning off our phones too, so there's no expectation for us to communicate. Otherwise, every five minutes it would be, 'How are you feeling? Can we have a picture?' You don't get those first 30 days back, and we want to be fully present."

