Heidi Montag is committed to staying fit and healthy. The Hills alum, who’s nearly eight months pregnant, showed off her baby bump on Tuesday, August 22, during her rigorous workout routine.

In one Instagram Stories clip, the 30-year-old, who rocked pink shorts and a rolled up navy T-shirt, pulled hard against resistance bands. She captioned the post “more is more.”

With help from trainer Michael Casey, the reality star did leg lifts, lifted light weights and worked her calves and glute muscles.

After crushing her challenging workout session, the former MTV star celebrated with some sparkling cider. “Yah! Sparkling cider party!” she captioned a clip of herself dancing with the bottle of non-alcoholic bubbly.

In April, the reality personality announced exclusively to Us Weekly she was expecting her first bundle of joy with husband Spencer Pratt.



“I have never been more excited,” Montag told Us at the time. “The reality is sinking in that we are going to have a child! I’ve read every pregnancy book, and now I realize I don’t know anything.”

And in May, the couple exclusively told Us that they were expecting a baby boy.

“It was in my heart to have a boy,” the reality TV star revealed to Us. “I thought Spencer really used to want a boy, and then a few months ago we had a conversation where he said, ‘Let’s just make sure it’s healthy. Boy or girl, I don’t care.’”

She continued: “I hope to have a little girl one day, but for my first child, I really wanted a son. I thought it’d be a more natural bond for Spencer since he and his dad are so close.”

Since announcing their happy news, Montag has not been shy about documenting her pregnancy on Instagram. The couple recently enjoyed a babymoon in Hawaii and shared a throwback photo from their trip on Instagram on Tuesday, August 22. In the pic, the Montag and Pratt smile ear-to-ear as they relax on lounge chairs and sip from pineapples.

Missing paradise 🍹 A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

The pair, who have been married since November 2008, are expecting the arrival of their first child together next month.

