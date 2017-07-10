GoldenEye /London Entertainment

Easy like Sunday morning! Pregnant Nikki Reed and her husband, Ian Somerhalder, stepped out for a stroll in Venice, California, on Sunday, July 9.

The expectant star, 29, kept cool during the heat wave in a white T-shirt and pair of loose khaki overalls. Somerhalder, 38, opted for a casual T-shirt and kept the sun off his face with a fedora.

The couple have been spotted out regularly in Venice since announcing via Instagram that they’re expecting their first child.

“To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this,” Somerhalder captioned a stunning shot of Reed’s pregnant bump on May 4. “I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first. This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast...because that's what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy. Love, Ian.”

Reed also shared the same photo on Instagram with an equally sweet caption.

"Hi Little One. I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already?" she wrote. "All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt. We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together. We can't wait to meet you… Love, Your parents."

The duo tied the knot in April 2015.

