George Clooney is a richer man in many ways these days. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Clooney’s close friend and business partner Rande Gerber revealed that the actor’s newborn twins, Ella and Alexander, have made him one proud papa!



“He’s so happy now with his life. It’s just life in general and having those kids is, you know, such an incredible feeling for him and Amal,” Gerber said of George and his wife, Amal Clooney. “The kids are the perfect mix of both George and Amal. They really are so cute.”

As for how new mom Amal is adjusting, Gerber shared, “She’s amazing. She’s a natural. She looks beautiful. I mean, they’re doing great.”

And if spending quality time with his babies wasn’t enough, George and Gerber confirmed earlier this week that they had struck an impressive $1 billion deal with their partner, Mike Meldman, to sell their tequila company, Casamigos — which translates to ‘house of friends’ — to Diageo, another alcoholic beverage company.

How did they celebrate? Well, “lots of Casamigos!” Gerber cheerfully told ET. “Amal wasn’t drinking it, but George drank her share.”

George may soon have his hands full juggling family life and business. He and Gerber plan to stay fully involved with the brand. “We’ll continue to do what we do, as we always have — as well as drink it!” Gerber said.

When asked how the twins would impact any upcoming Gerber and Clooney vacations — two of which were spent in Ibiza and Mexico — the businessman laughed and said, “A couple more people coming, coming along for the ride. My kids will be perfect babysitters for theirs.”

George, 56, and Amal, 39, welcomed Ella and Alexander on June 6.

