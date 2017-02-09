Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham arrive at the premiere of Summit Entertainment's 'Mechanic: Resurrection' at ArcLight Hollywood on August 22, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

This family is growing quickly! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is pregnant and expecting her first child with her new fiancé, Jason Statham. The supermodel announced the happy news via Instagram on Thursday, February 9, posting a gorgeous bikini bump photo.

"Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x ❤👼🏼 Photo by @jasonstatham," Huntington-Whiteley captioned the snap, giving her fiancé a shoutout.



The former Victoria's Secret model, 29, sparked pregnancy rumors when she shared a photo of herself wearing a loose-fitting sweater last month. "Here's to fresh starts and exciting prospects for the year," she captioned the Instagram post. A month later, she was photographed with her arm covering her stomach while out and about in Los Angeles.



Statham's rep confirmed to Us Weekly in January that the Spy actor, 49, had popped the question to his girlfriend of five years. A source added that the famously private couple got engaged while on vacation over the holidays.



Huntington-Whiteley showed off her $350,000 five-carat Neil Lane-designed engagement ring while wearing a stunning beaded Atelier Versace gown on the red carpet at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards on January 10.



In April 2015, the model told Self magazine that marriage wasn't an immediate priority at the time. "For any couple that's been together for a certain amount of time, there's a massive amount of pressure to get married," she said. "I totally believe in marriage, but being in a happy relationship is much more important to me."



As for expanding the family? "[Kids are] something that's more realistic in the near future," Huntington-Whiteley told Self.

