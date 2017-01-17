On the move! Kim Kardashian shared a sweet photo on her app of Saint West walking on Tuesday, January 17.

In the snap — and a series of other GIFs shared to her site — the adorable 13-month-old wears a teeny tiny velvet tracksuit while Kardashian, 36, helps him walk and dad Kanye West steadies him.



The sweet post comes after Kardashian made her highly anticipated return to social media earlier this month following her October Paris robbery and a three-month hiatus from the public eye. The social media maven posted a ton of family photos and videos to her site, Instagram and Twitter, giving fans a glimpse of her life at home with Kanye, Saint and daughter North.

Since her return, the Selfish author has been posting to social media daily. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star most recently shared photos from her trip to Dubai and Snapchats from NYC on Monday, January 16.

As previously reported, Kardashian made her first official public appearance in Dubai to serve as a model for her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic’s Master Class on Friday, January 13. She then jetted to the Big Apple, where she grabbed lunch with supermodel Naomi Campbell at Milo’s and was later photographed filming a cameo alongside her sister Kendall Jenner for Ocean’s Eight on Monday night.



The reality star has felt more secure resuming her life as 10 of the 17 suspects have since been arrested and charged in association with the robbery. As previously reported, Kardashian’s French lawyer, Jean Veil, told France 2 TV (via Reuters) that she’s “very happy, very satisfied, and to a certain extent reassured by the efficiency of the French police.”



