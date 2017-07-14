Hope she's a Panthers fan! Scott Porter revealed on Thursday, July 13, that he and his wife, Kelsey Mayfield Porter, are expecting a baby girl.

The Friday Night Lights alum, 38, announced in April that their family was growing. The couple is already parents of son McCoy, 2.

Our baby girl is going to have a tough time deciding who to cheer for...but we'll love her no matter what school she chooses...right, @kiwiporter? A post shared by skittishkid (@skittishkid) on Jul 13, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

"Our baby girl is going to have a tough time deciding who to cheer for...but we'll love her no matter what school she chooses...right, @kiwiporter?" the Hart of Dixie alum captioned an Instagram pic of two cheerleader outfits.

Porter and the casting producer met while the actor was filming Friday Night Lights and she was a cheerleader at the University of Texas at Austin. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in April 2013 that they tied the knot after four years of dating.

One year earlier, Porter told Us that they weren't thinking about having children just yet. "We're not talking about kids right now. We're both very family-oriented and definitely want them down the road, but not right now," he said at the time.

Instead, the couple enjoyed their honeymoon and the first few years as newlyweds. "We want to just take our time and enjoy some beautiful sunsets and just hang out," he added.



