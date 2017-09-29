Getting some fresh air! Serena Williams and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, had their "first day out" since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia in Palm Beach, Florida, earlier this month.

The tennis champion, 35, shared footage from their outing in a Snapchat video on Thursday, September 28. Williams appeared to be wearing a casual strapless white dress while the Reddit cofounder wore shorts and a black shirt.

"We miss her already," she captioned the clip. She later said: "We miss Olympia."

Courtesy of Serena Williams/Snapchat

Earlier in the day, the new mom showed off her post-baby body in a mirror selfie.

Williams shared the first photo of her newborn on September 13. "So we’re leaving the hospital after 6 days, it’s been a long time," Williams said in a video at the time. "We had a lot of complications but look who we got! We got a baby girl."

Courtesy of Serena Williams/Snapchat

The star previously opened up about motherhood and her pregnancy in an interview with Vogue. "This pregnancy was unexpected and accidental. But once I found out, something happened that surprised me, I became really calm," she said. "The one thing I really want is an epidural, which I know a lot of people are against, but I’ve had surgeries galore, and I don’t need to experience any more pain if I can avoid it. But the biggest thing is that I don’t really think I’m a baby person. Not yet. That’s something I have to work on. I’m so used to me-me-me, taking care of my health, my body, my career. I always ask, am I going to be good enough?"

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!