Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s newest baby daddy, Chris Lopez, took to Twitter on Wednesday, August 16, to speak out about their newborn son.

“My lil man put a smile on my face every time I look at him lol,” he wrote.

My lil man put a smile on my face every time I look at him lol — Humbl H$tlr😎 (@chris3zero2) August 17, 2017

As Us Weekly previously reported, the MTV star gave birth to her third child — her first with Lopez — on August 5.

While the pair are not currently in a relationship, he was present for the birth of the child Lowry nicknamed “Baby Lo,” and the reality star said earlier this week that she was optimistic that Lopez would step up and be a good father to his son.

“Every child deserves their dad,” the 25-year-old told RadarOnline on Monday, August 14. “I’m hopeful. I’m positive he’ll be around.”

“I think he has been as supportive as he can,” she added. “He does the best to his ability even though it doesn’t necessarily meet the standards of what everyone else expects of him. I think people need to keep that in mind.”

As Teen Mom fans have seen this season on the show, Lowry admitted to not getting a lot of support during her pregnancy from Lopez, who she said “comes around when he wants to.”

Lowry, who has a son Isaac, 7, with ex Jo Rivera, and a 3-year-old, Lincoln, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, kept the identity of her baby daddy a secret through most of her pregnancy, finally confirming in May that Lopez was the dad.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!