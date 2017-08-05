She’s a mom for a third time! Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry has welcomed her third child and her first with Chris Lopez.

The reality TV star gave birth to a baby boy at 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, RadarOnline.com reports. The baby weighed in at 7 pounds 15 ounces.

The MTV personality— who is also a mother of sons Isaac, 7, with ex Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin — announced her pregnancy in a February 23 blog post after weeks of rumors.

Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

"Please know this was a choice I made. I already know some won't agree but I've been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out. Why did I wait? I've had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy. I didn't want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief. ... I know this isn't an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay.”

Lowry, 25, at first did not reveal who the father of her third child was. But after months of speculation, she responded to an OK! magazine headline questioning whether Lopez was the dad, confirming the report.

“Ancestry DNA & yeah he is... stop with the headlines already,” she tweeted May 2.

While Lowry’s current relationship to Lopez is unclear, the reality personality seemed to be in good spirits, sharing snaps from her Caribbean vacation in St. Thomas with her two sons the week of June 19.

Dressed in a black frilly top and stripped bikini bottom, the reality star proudly cradled her baby bump in the photo and captioned it, “Baby Lo & I are in St. Thomas! No filter needed #gopro.”

Baby Lo & I are in St. Thomas! 😍🐠 No filter needed #gopro A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 21, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

In a second snap, the now mom of three was all smiles — posing with her sons in front of clear, blue water.

“Coki beach & the people were so good to us! needless to say, the kids are so happy & tired out,” she wrote of the fun family memory.

Coki beach & the people were so good to us! 🐠 needless to say, the kids are so happy & tired out 💙 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!