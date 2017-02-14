Adding to their team! Tony Romo and his wife, Candice Crawford Romo, are expecting their third child together, she announced Tuesday, February 14.

"We will be expecting our third little Romo offspring this August," the proud mom, 30, said during a chat with KTCK 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket on Tuesday morning.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback, 36, and Crawford Romo (sister of Gossip Girl alum Chace Crawford) tied the knot at Arlington Hall at Lee Park in Dallas in May 2011. They are already parents of sons Hawkins, 4, and Rivers, 2.

Romo, who previously dated Jessica Simpson from 2007 to 2009, is currently sitting on the bench after suffering a preseason back injury. His future, including whether he will sign with another team, is still unknown.

"There's so many variables and things that can take place that my mom has always said, 'You just don't cross that bridge until you get there,'" Crawford Romo said on Tuesday. "And I just don't really worry about it until it comes. We're not really worried about it. We're just going to see it as it comes."

As for what her hubby's second career could be? "I joked that he could be an amazing DJ. He loves music," she said. "This is really crazy, but I think he'd be such a good actor. He's really more of a creative, I think. He has a good balance of that type A and creative. His timing is impressive. We're kind of movie connoisseurs and we love television. We watch a lot of movies and things, and we just kind of watch the craft. I personally think he'd be a really good actor."

