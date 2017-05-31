Serena Williams is expecting a baby girl, according to Venus Williams. Venus appeared to spill the beans during an interview with Eurosport on Wednesday, May 31.

"What is the baby going to call you?" the interviewer asked.

"She's going to call me ‘favorite aunt,’" Venus, 36, said, laughing. "We're all like, 'Baby V, baby Lyn, baby Isha.' We all want the baby to be named after us.”

Marcus Owen/startraksphoto.com

As previously reported, Serena, 35, and her fiancé, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, are expecting their first child together. The four-time Olympic gold medalist accidentally revealed the news OF her pregnancy via Snapchat in April.

"On social media you press the wrong button and ... 30 minutes later I missed four calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird,'" she told Gayle King during a TED conference in Vancouver on April 25. "I have this thing where I've been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I'm getting. I’ve been so good about it, but this was the one time it slipped."

JENNIFER GRAYLOCK/INSTARimages.com

In the selfie, Serena showed off her growing baby bump and wrote "20 weeks."

The athlete's rep Kelly Bush Novak confirmed to Reuters that Serena is taking maternity leave, but she will be back on the court next year.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!