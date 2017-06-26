Vin Diesel and Gal Gadot's Daughters Have the Cutest Playdate Ever

Killing us with cuteness! Vin Diesel spent his Saturday soaking up the sun with family and a very famous friend.

The actor shared a sweet shot of himself holding his 9-year-old daughter Hania on his lap while Fast & Furious costar Gal Gadot cradled Maya, her 3-month-old newborn, in front of an infinity pool in L.A. Both kids appeared to be blissfully passed out while their casually dressed parents smiled for the camera.



“When we aren’t playing superheroes … All love,” he captioned the shot posted Saturday, June 24, on his Facebook page, which has gotten more than 1.6 million likes.



While Gadot, 32, is making headlines for playing the title character in the summer blockbuster Wonder Woman, she and Diesel filmed three Fast & Furious movies together, when she played Gisele.

The 49-year-old actor also gave Gal an Instagram shoutout for her box-office hit earlier this month on June 5.



“There are no words I can Say that can convey how proud I am of you,” he wrote in a cute Instagram shot of them both wearing blue and making matching duck faces. “Your recording breaking weekend is nothing short of incredible. @gal_gadot All love.”

There are no words I can Say that can convey how proud I am of you... Your recording breaking weekend is nothing short of incredible. @gal_gadot All love A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Jun 5, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

Wonder Woman broke records in June 2017 when it debuted with $100.5 million during its first weekend in theaters.

Despite spending Saturday together and all their social media love, these two stars are just friends. Besides baby Maya, Gadot has another daughter, 5-year-old Alma, with her husband, Yaron Versano. Diesel is a father to three children with girlfriend Paloma Jimenez.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!