They’re overjoyed! Married at First Sight’s Jamie Otis and husband Doug Hehner are so excited to be expecting a baby girl. The couple revealed in January that Otis was pregnant again six months after suffering a miscarriage.

The reality stars wanted to celebrate their new arrival and honor their late son, Johnathan, so they chose a rainbow-themed maternity shoot for their “rainbow baby,” a nickname for a little one born shortly after the loss of a previous baby.

See all the stunning, exclusive photos below: