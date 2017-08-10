News
News
Exclusive
They’re overjoyed! Married at First Sight’s Jamie Otis and husband Doug Hehner are so excited to be expecting a baby girl. The couple revealed in January that Otis was pregnant again six months after suffering a miscarriage.
The reality stars wanted to celebrate their new arrival and honor their late son, Johnathan, so they chose a rainbow-themed maternity shoot for their “rainbow baby,” a nickname for a little one born shortly after the loss of a previous baby.
See all the stunning, exclusive photos below: