Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Summer fun! Khloe Kardashian got in some quality time with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and niece North West over the holiday and shared a photo of the sweet moment on Snapchat on Wednesday, July 5.



In the playful black and white pic taken at Kardashian’s July 4th party, the trio were all smiles as the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 26, gave 4-year-old Nori, whose parents are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, a kiss on her cheek.

Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Khloe, 33, then shared a second snap — but this time with her mother, Kris Jenner. In the pic, The Good American cofounder gives the camera a sultry look while Jenner rocked black glasses and rested her head on her daughter’s shoulder.

As previously reported, things have become serious between Thompson — who welcomed son Prince in December with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig — and Kardashian. The couple, who began dating last fall, maintain a long distance relationship. Khloe lives in L.A., while the NBA player lives in Cleveland, but make seeing each other a priority.

Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

A source told Us that Khloe “flies to see him almost every week. Things are going really well. The relationship is very serious.”



In an April 2017 interview with ES Magazine, the Stronger Looks Better Naked author revealed that she’s “never been in this type of love.” During the chat, the reality personality also touched on the idea of marriage. “I would love to have a family. We’ve talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom, but I don’t want to put the pressure on it,” she revealed, “It’s not like, ‘the clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen.”



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!