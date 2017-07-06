Sophie Turner on Dating Joe Jonas: It's ‘Like You’re Living in a Fishbowl’

Gotham/GC Images

Privacy, please. Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner opened up about the difficulties she and boyfriend Joe Jonas face as a celebrity couple living public eye in the latest issue of Marie Claire.



The 21-year-old actress, who is dating the DNCE frontman, says that she’s “very happy” in the relationship, but revealed that the couple faces unique challenges as they navigate their very public relationship.

"You do feel like you're living in a fishbowl," Turner shared with Marie Claire. "It's frustrating [that] it's the most mundane things that make the news -- how boring!"

Turner went on to reveal the loss of privacy she experiences as being half of an L. A. power couple: “I find it really rude, and I will be rude back," she said of fans who try to secretly take pictures of her. "It's such an invasion of privacy. I could be out with my mum on her birthday and I will ask them to delete it. I would much rather them come up and ask for a photo. I will probably be fine with it … unless I look s--t!”

As noted in the interview, the pair, who have been dating since last year, have gotten a bit more serious: Jonas, 27, traveled across the pond to meet Turner’s parents in London, and Turner joined the Jonas clan on a Thanksgiving trip to California’s Mammoth Mountain.

But luckily, the X-Men: Apocalypse star is able to find an escape from fame within her inner circle of friends.

“I have a lot of friends who were brought up in the U. K. like me [who] are working in L. A. as actors. When I go over, I’m giving them s--t and being sarcastic. They’re like, ‘Thank God.’ They’re stuck in this place where everyone is so far up your arse. It’s a business town, it’s understandable. But sometimes you just need someone to tell you that you’re not a f--king superstar.”

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. ET.

