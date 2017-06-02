Touché! A 19-year-old girl named Baylee Woodward is getting quite a bit of attention after Photoshopping Zac Efron’s face over pics of her boyfriend after the two broke up following a yearlong trip around the world together.

Woodward told BuzzFeed that her boyfriend was actually also her boss aboard the yacht she worked on. After they finished a season, they traveled together to 12 different countries and took hundreds of stunning photos. After their globe-trotting ended, he unexpectedly fired and dumped her.

Instead of wasting her stunning snaps, Woodward decided to Photoshop celebrity crush Efron’s face over her beau’s.

"The breakup was rough because he was my travel partner for a year, we were together literally 24/7, and then he just fired me out of nowhere," she told BuzzFeed.

"I wanted to post a throwback picture from one of the trips but the best ones are with him in it," she said. "I couldn't crop him out and blurring him would be ugly, so I was like, 'I'll just put someone else's face on it.' And when you think 'hot young guy' you think Zac Efron."

#Priceless

