The Golden Globes got political. Billy Eichner and Fox News cohost Meghan McCain sparred on Twitter Sunday, January 8, over Meryl Streep’s pointed awards show comments about Donald Trump.



John McCain’s daughter, 32, tweeted that the 67-year-old actress’ Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech — in which she criticized the president elect, 70, for mocking a disabled New York Times reporter on the campaign trail — “is why Trump won. And if people in Hollywood don't start recognizing why and how - you will help him get re-elected.”



Robin Marchant/Getty Images; Charley Gallay/Getty Images

The comedian, 38, retweeted McCain with the comment, “Um she asked him not to make fun of disabled people and advocated for the freedom of the press and the arts you f--king moron.”



When McCain responded by telling the Difficult People star that he lives in a “bubble” and isn’t helping “bridge the cultural divide” between Americans with differing political views, Eichner got personal.



“Love being told I live in a bubble by the daughter of a millionaire politician who sometimes guest co-hosts Hoda and Kathie Lee. And I have no desire to ‘bridge the cultural divide’ with ignorant voters who don't respect other cultures!” he wrote over three tweets. “And now if you'll excuse me I'm late for the Weinstein/Netflix party.”



Trump also commented on Streep’s speech by calling her “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” on Twitter Monday, January 9. “She is a Hillary flunky who lost big,” he continued. “For the 100th time, I never 'mocked' a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him ‘groveling’ when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!”



Eichner, who also supported Clinton during the 2016 election, chimed in later that morning, tweeting, “It doesn't matter what Trump thinks of Meryl. What matters is he's ignoring American intelligence agencies, which is a threat to our nat'l security, pushing a racist to be Attorney General & Congress sidestepping standard ethics reviews of cabinet members. FOCUS ON THAT.”



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



