In with the new! Unicode has revealed 67 new emojis for a potential launch in 2018.

Mark Davis, Unicode’s president, announced the “draft candidates” during the company’s quarterly technical meeting. The list features a frowning version of the famed poop emoji, as well as new animals such as a kangaroo, peacock and hippo. New food emojis include a cupcake with pink frosting and a bagel, while the latest sports additions including a softball, frisbee, tennis ball and skateboard. There are also various medical emojis, including a petri dish, a test tube and a DNA sample.

Should the new prototypes go live, users can also look forward to experiencing new smiley faces, including one with a party face! Another icy blue face, which appears to be extremely cold, bares a shocking resemblance to Game of Thrones's White Walkers!

More fun additions include a puzzle piece, a teddy bear, a needle and thread and a magnet. As per apparel, Unicode has included a blue flat shoe and a brown hiking boot.

In terms of human faces, the set includes one with curly hair, one with white hair, one with red hair and another with no hair at all. The gender and skin tones of the faces have not yet been disclosed.

As previously reported, Unicode will unveil new highly anticipated emojis later this year, including a mermaid, fortune cookie, genie and Dracula.

Tell Us: Which potential new emoji are you most excited to use?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!