Aaron Carter was attacked on stage during a concert in Bradley, Illinois, on Friday, February 17, after he allegedly made a racial comment about his opening act, TMZ reported.



According to the site, which obtained video of the altercation, the 29-year-old singer was performing at the Loony Bin when a member of the opening act, a group named ILL State, "was goofing, grabbing people's cellphones and shooting video as Aaron tried to perform."



Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

TMZ reported that Carter asked security to remove the musician, who was Hispanic, from the bar and allegedly shouted, "Bye, Felipe," his own play on the popular "Bye, Felicia" meme. The man was dragged out of the venue but returned shortly after and attacked Carter on stage, reportedly damaging a computer and a speaker as a fight ensued.

The "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" singer was left "bloody" and was transported to a nearby hospital, according to the news outlet. Police are investigating the incident. No further details were given about Carter's injuries.

Us Weekly has reached out to Carter's rep for comment.

Carter, who is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s as a pop star with hits including "I Want Candy," "That's How I Beat Shaq" and "Oh Aaron." In 2009, he appeared on season 9 of Dancing With the Stars with pro partner Karina Smirnoff, finishing in fifth place.

After his stint on the ABC dance competition, the former child star tried to reignite his career without success. He got "heavy into drinking," as he revealed on Oprah: Where Are They Now in October 2016, and checked into the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, California, in 2011. Carter claimed in the OWN interview that he's been sober ever since.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!