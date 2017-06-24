Aaron Carter/Twitter

Fighting back! Aaron Carter was briefly hospitalized on Thursday, June 22, after he was body-shamed by fans.

The "I Want Candy" singer, 29, fired off a series of tweets after his concert in Syracuse, New York, where he overheard fans making negative comments about his weight. He revealed last month that he was diagnosed with a hiatal hernia at the age of 19, saying the medical condition makes it difficult for him to eat.

"I'm entirely hurt by a so-called fan that I just encountered," Carter wrote on Twitter on Thursday night. "She wasn't realizing I was listening, she said I look like I have cancer. This is body shaming. You guys are bullying me. I've already addressed my medical issues. #bodyshaming."

The pop star, who is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, reminded fans that the past few weeks have been tough for his family. Aaron and Nick's father, Bob Carter, died on May 16, five years after their sister Leslie Carter died of a drug overdose at age 25.

"I've literally had the hardest week of my life, my dad past [sic] away my late sisters birthday anniversary was June 6th & people #BodyShame me," Aaron continued on Thursday.

Hours later, the "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" vocalist told fans that he headed to the emergency room "to get a little check up," sharing photos of himself in a wheelchair and a hospital bed. "I'll recover," he wrote before promising to "work on getting bigger physically."

I'm entirely hurt by a so-called fan that I just encountered she wasn't realizing I was listening, she said I look like I have cancer — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017

This is body shaming. You guys are bullying me. I've already adressed my medical issues. #bodyshaming https://t.co/OhH1h5oTVa — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017

I've literally had the hardest week of my life, my dad past away my late sisters birthday anniversary was June 6th & people #BodyShame me. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017

Lots of shows lately, had to head up to ER just to get a little check up these shows are crazy lately gotta make sure I stay strong — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017

I promise I'll work on getting bigger physically I have medical issues I don't want to discuss at this time. #GodBless — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!