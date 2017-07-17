Aaron Carter is speaking out following his DUI arrest. The singer released a statement about the incident and took to social media on Sunday, July 16.

JB Lacroix/WireImage

As previously reported, Carter, 29, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and for possession of marijuana on Saturday. The singer, who posted bail for $4,610, was with his girlfriend, Madison Parker, at the time.





"Aaron’s been traveling non-stop doing promotions on his hit single 'Sooner or Later' across the southeast when his automobile had a new tire put on it and it went out of alignment. Aaron drove the vehicle to the nearest Auto Zone in Cornelia, GA. After being at the store and requesting help to get his alignment fixed, he was arrested inside by several police officers with aggression. The police also revoked his rights to have an attorney," Carter's statement read.

"Aaron holds a medical license for medical marijuana for his long standing anxiety," the statement continued. "He feels his 'celebrity' was targeted and an attorney will be retained in this matter. The video from Auto Zone will prove that Aaron was not in a moving vehicle while arrested and charged with a DUI."

Following the legal trouble, Carter's older brother, Nick Carter, took to Twitter. "To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better. Family isn't always easy, be we're all here for you," the 37-year-old Backstreet Boy singer wrote. Aaron, however, slammed the remark.

"If my own blood (Nick) truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum? That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down. I love my family despite it through thick and thin," he said in his statement.

John Sciulli/WireImage for YMI JEANSWEAR INTERNATIONAL

The "Fool's Gold" singer also apologized to his fans for missing a show and will next perform at his prescheduled Alabama concert on Tuesday, July 18.

"Walk away from gossip and verbal defamation. Speak only the good you know of other people and encourage others to do the same," Aaron tweeted on Sunday night. "Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one's definition of your life; define yourself."



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!