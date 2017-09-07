Authorities visited Aaron Carter's home in St. Petersburg, Florida, four times in 34 hours for gun and safety concerns, according to police documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Cops first received a call at 11:47 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5, just hours after Carter, 29, totaled his BMW in a serious car accident. The caller claimed that Carter had been abusing drugs and alcohol in addition to "trying to buy a gun for the last couple of weeks," according to a welfare check report. No one answered the door when the police arrived to the residence.

A second call was placed at 2:12 p.m. on Tuesday, with the caller telling police that the "I Want Candy" singer needed a psychiatric evaluation because he was "refusing medical treatment" after his car accident.

Police received a third call for a welfare check at 4:18 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6. This time, the caller said that Carter was "not in a safe mental state" and had been allegedly "engaging in drug activity," according to the documents. The caller also claimed that Carter had "threatened to harm family and others."

A fourth call was received at 9:46 p.m. on Wednesday, after the former child star allegedly threatened to kill himself. The caller claimed Carter was "no longer answering" text messages or phone calls and allegedly "threatened" to take drugs including Xanex and Klonopin, according to police.

A St. Petersburg Police Department PIO confirms to Us that the pop star was not arrested or taken into custody. Carter's rep declined to comment.

Carter was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges in Georgia in July, though he later claimed on Twitter and during several interviews that he was innocent. A few weeks later, he split from girlfriend Madison Parker and revealed that he is bisexual.

