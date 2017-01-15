Family matters. Aaron Rodgers’ dad, Ed, opened up about the family’s complicated relationship with his NFL star son — who also happens to be The Bachelorette alum Jordan Rodgers’ older brother — in a new interview published on Sunday, January 15.

“It’s complicated,” Ed told the New York Times in a profile of the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 33. “We’re all hoping for the best.”



According to a November 2016 piece published in Bleacher Report, Aaron hasn’t spoken to his family since the end of 2014, though it has never been clear exactly why the rift began — claims that Ed verified to the Times. “It’s hard to tell sometimes,” the father-of-three said when asked whether things have improved since the initial cut-off of contact.



Aaron’s estrangement from the family was brought into the public eye in 2016 when Jordan, 28, mentioned the tense relationship to Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher before she visited him for their hometown date. During Fletcher’s visit to the Fletchers’ Chico, California, home, Ed hinted at the tension, saying, “Fame can change you.”

Fans have speculated that Aaron’s famous girlfriend, Olivia Munn, may be at the center of the drama, but sources tell Us there are conflicting views on the situation. “The family says Aaron stopped talking to them,” an insider told Us. “While Aaron says they don’t talk because his family doesn’t like Olivia.”



A source close to the 36-year-old X-Men: Apocalypse actress told Us, “Aaron makes his own decisions and wouldn’t be swayed by Olivia.”

In June, Jordan appeared on podcast Garbage Time and only briefly touched upon his much-talked-about relationship with his brother. “You know, we have a relationship,” he said, before adding with a grin, “It’s complicated. I’ll say that.”



In the Times interview, Aaron seemed equally reluctant to air the family’s dirty laundry. “I just don’t think it’s appropriate talking about family stuff publicly,” he said, adding that he had no idea whether or not Jordan would show up for an upcoming game. “I don’t know. I really don’t,” he said.

