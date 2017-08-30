Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Speaking his truth. Aaron Rodgers opened up about his high-profile split from Olivia Munn in a new interview.

The NFL quarterback, 33, blamed the price of fame for placing “increased strain” on his romance with the X-Men: Apocalypse actress, 37. “When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it’s definitely … it’s difficult,” he explained to ESPN The Magazine in a profile published on Wednesday, August 30 — though he didn’t mention her by name. “It has some extra constraints because you have other opinions abut your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections.”

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers player and The Predator star began dating in early 2014 and split in April. A source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time that complicated family dynamics likely contributed to the split. “Olivia doesn’t get along with his family,” the insider revealed. “They think she’s controlling.”

Rodgers’ family was thrust into the limelight in 2016 when his brother Jordan competed on — and won — JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette. The athlete has avoided commenting on how the ABC dating series’ depicted his family and feels that such a private matter should not have been broadcasted on national television. “A lot of people have family issues,” he continued. “I’m not the only one that does. It needs to be handled the right way” and not in the public eye. “I think there should be a separation between your public life and your personal life. I’ve always just felt like there should be a time when you don’t have to be on.”

Just one day before the former flames’ split went public, Fletcher, 26, reflected on Rodgers’ family rift. “I love Jordan. I love his family and I really think those topics now should be discussed within the family,” the Dallas-based real estate developed told Us Weekly exclusively of her future brother-in-law. “But he has a wonderful family, they love us so much and they’ve ben so supportive through everything. So I mean, I love his family.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.