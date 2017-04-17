Aaron Rodgers walked down the aisle ... sort of. The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 33, served as a groomsman at his teammate Randall Cobb's wedding on Saturday, April 15, just one week after Rodgers split from longtime girlfriend Olivia Munn.

Cobb, 26, and attorney Aiyda Ghahramani exchanged vows at the Pierre in New York City in front of 250 guests, including Rodgers and Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson. "I'm excited to have the people we love most together in the same room to celebrate our union," the groom told The Knot. "I'm very lucky to marry my best friend and spend the rest of my life with her."

The only time we've behaved all weekend #Squaaaaaaaa A post shared by Daniel Sullivan (@dsullivan23) on Apr 15, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

A fellow groomsman, Daniel Sullivan, shared a photo of the guys suited up at the rehearsal dinner on Friday, April 14. In the shot, Rodgers looks dapper in a slate suit, a white button-down shirt, a blue tie and dark brown shoes. "The only time we've behaved all weekend #Squaaaaaaaa," Sullivan captioned his Instagram post.



Groomsmening for my sisters rehearsal for her wedding. #thepierre #wedding #nyc #groomsmen #family A post shared by Ariya Ghahramani (@ariyaghahramani) on Apr 14, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

The Night Of actor Ariya Ghahramani, who is the bride's brother, also shared pictures from the rehearsal dinner. "Groomsmening for my sisters rehearsal for her wedding," he captioned an Instagram snap with Rodgers and another pal.



The ceremony came more than a week after Rodgers and Munn, 36, called it quits on their three-year relationship. "He ended it," a source close to the former couple exclusively told Us Weekly. The athlete's romance with the Predator actress was a point of tension between him and his estranged younger brother, The Bachelorette star and sports commentator Jordan Rodgers. "Olivia doesn't get along with [Aaron's] family," a second insider told Us. "They think she's controlling."



