Abby Lee Miller opened up on Wednesday, March 29, about her reasons for suddenly quitting her hit reality show, Dance Moms.

"You just get to a point where you can't take it anymore and I have been at that point for at least a year," the Lifetime star, 50, said in an interview with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover.



Miller announced in a fiery Instagram post on Sunday, March 26, that she was walking away from the show and claimed that she was "manipulated, disrespected, and used — day in and day out by men who never took a dance lesson in their lives."

The choreographer, who is currently embroiled in a fraud case, told her 3.2 million Instagram followers that she had spent seven seasons begging for creative credit for the show's routines, themes and costuming, without success.

"I'm fed up," she told Hoover. "And I feel as a woman, and dealing with young females at my dance studio, and guys, that I keep going back because they dangle that carrot in front of you. I'm worth more than that. It's not about the money. It's about the respect. It's about the trust. That I'm gonna come out with a number that's gonna be fabulous, that the kids could win with. I don't get that trust. I don't get that respect. I don't want flowers or candy or anything like that, I just want somebody to say, 'Wow, you've done a great job.'"

Miller said she believed that working on the show has taken a toll on her health.

"I'm trying to put my Spanx on or my bra or come out of the bathroom and there's a camera and a boom [microphone] and this producer in my face," she explained. "That's why I'm a raving lunatic, when you see the show, because they're in the bedroom."

"They know how to push my buttons but it's gone beyond that, to the point where it is so offensive as a woman. I think it's detrimental to my health, to my mental health, to everything. It's awful," she continued. "There's no privacy, there's no respect."

Lifetime had no comment when Us Weekly reached out.

The Miami native will be featured in the final episode of season 7 of Dance Moms, and told Access Hollywood that she was due to film scenes on Wednesday. She has been replaced on the new season of the show by Dancing With the Stars' pro Cheryl Burke.

Miller told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday that she believes the ABC star will get special treatment from producers.

"I bet you she's treated differently," she told ET. "I bet you the budget is completely different, and I bet you she is never driving her car, with her gas, getting parking tickets that she has to pay, walking up and down the streets looking for fabric on her feet."

Miller was indicted in 2015 by a federal grand jury for attempting to hide more than $755,000 of income from various appearances and projects including Dance Moms and its spinoff, Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition. She is due to be sentenced in May and could face up to 30 months in prison.

