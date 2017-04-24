Abigail Breslin Says She Was Diagnosed With PTSD After Being Raped

Abigail Breslin took to social media on Saturday, April 22, and revealed she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after being raped by someone she was in a relationship with. The Final Girl actress, 21, expanded on her story after being trolled by a commenter on Instagram.

The actress, who first talked on April 11 about being sexually assaulted, posted an infographic from Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network RAINN that revealed that “out of every 1,000 rapes, 994 perpetrators will walk free” and that only 310 of those 1,000 rapes are reported to the police. The infographic, which was based on Justice Department surveys, added that only 57 of 1,000 rapes will lead to an arrest and that just six rapists per 1,000 will be incarcerated.

One commenter wrote on Breslin’s post that “reported rapes are the only rapes that count," causing the actress to post another Instagram explaining why she didn’t report her own rape to authorities.

#knowthefacts. A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Apr 22, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

"I was in complete shock and total denial," she shared of being sexually assaulted. "I didn't want to view myself as a 'victim,' so I suppressed it and pretended that it never happened. Second of all, I was in a relationship with my rapist and feared not being believed. I also feared that if my case didn't lead anywhere, he would still find out and would hurt me even more. Thirdly, I knew how hurt my friends and family would be after finding out, and I didn't want to put them through that."

The Little Miss Sunshine alum added that she was diagnosed with PTSD a year and a half ago, before going on to school the troll.

*trigger warning⚠️* A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Apr 22, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

"I have made a lot of progress since the event occurred, but I won't pretend it isn't something I struggle with. I still have flashbacks, I still get nightmares, I still jump when somebody touches me unexpectedly, even if it's my best friend tapping me on the shoulder,” she concluded. “To say that reported rapes are the only rapes that count contributes to the ideology that survivors of unreported rape don't matter. It's unfair, untrue, and unhelpful. It's like if you got a black eye from getting punched in the face, but because you didn't call the police, you didn't really get a black eye. Unreported rapes count. Reported rapes count. End of story."

