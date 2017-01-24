Courtesy of Johann Ofner/Instagram

Actor and stuntman Johann Ofner was shot and killed while filming a gunfire scene for Sydney hip hop band Bliss n Eso’s new music video in Brisbane, Australia on Monday, January 23. Ofner was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, CNN affiliate Seven News confirms. The fatal incident occurred at a bar named Brooklyn Standard, which had been rented out by the band to film the video.

Detective Inspector Tom Armitt told Seven News that "during the filming [of the music video] several firearms were used” and that a criminal investigation was ongoing. "I can't tell you whether they are live or real firearms," Armitt explained of the situation. "I can't tell you the type of ammunition that were being used. That will be subject of the investigation."

Ofner, 28, worked as a part-time carpenter and also as a stuntman. According to Sky News, he was due to appear on Australian Ninja Warrior.

In a statement to CNN, the band expressed their condolences to Ofner’s family. "The three of us are extremely upset and shaken up by this and our hearts and prayers go out to the victim's family and friends as well as the cast and crew who were involved in the clip today," Bliss n Eso’s statement read.



Ofner’s girlfriend, model Kati Garnett, took to Instagram to mourn his death.

“Today the love of my life was taken from me and I still can't believe it," she wrote alongside a photo of the couple. "I don't know what I'm going to do with out you, the best people are always taken from us you were a true Angel. I love you so so much forever and ever. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Ofner leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter named Kyarna.

