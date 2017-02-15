She’s definitely daddy’s little girl. Adam Levine opened up about fatherhood and his daughter, Dusty Rose, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, February 15, and it’s clear that the new dad is already smitten. Watch the video above to see the adorable moment.



“Who would think that you and a supermodel would make a gorgeous baby like that?” DeGeneres joked of Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo.



Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

“She’s unbelievable,” the 37-year-old Voice coach gushed of his daughter when DeGeneres, 59, showed a photo of the couple and their 4-month-old at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony Friday, February 10. “I’m so in love with her. It’s crazy.”



Levine and Prinsloo, 27, let little Dusty Rose steal the spotlight at his ceremony by helping her teeter around his new Hollywood star. There, the Maroon 5 frontman got emotional as he acknowledged his wife and daughter during his speech.



“I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world,” he said at the event. “I am one of the luckiest people who’s ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most, and so I thank all of those people. I can’t do it individually, but I thank you all.”



On Wednesday’s show, Levine acknowledged to DeGeneres that the moment was a surreal one. “That’s such a big thing that I didn’t even dream of that one,” he said. “It’s so far from the realm of what is possible in my mind. Supercrazy, can’t believe it’s actually there, it’s badass.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Levine previously thanked DeGeneres for essentially giving the couple the idea for the name for their firstborn daughter. During a November appearance, the crooner recalled asking DeGeneres for her opinion on baby names, and the talk show host’s shortlist of suggestions.



"The name game is a tough game," Levine said. "And I think I had a great name, and I texted Ellen and I was like, 'What do you think?' And she's like, 'I hate it. I think it's a terrible name.' And I was like, 'Uh, cool.'"

DeGeneres then gave him five names to “think about” — and “Dusty” happened to be one of them.

"So, you basically named my kid," Levine joked. "I ran it by my wife, and she was like, 'Er, I don't like it.' And then I brought it back to her in the 11th hour, and she was like, 'I love it!'"

